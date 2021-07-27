Simone Biles is ‘doing the best she can,’ according to Aly Raisman, after the gymnast’s exit from the Olympic finals.

Former Team USA gymnast Aly Raisman is expressing her support for four-time Olympic gold champion Simone Biles, who withdrew from the gymnastics team finals at the Tokyo Olympics.

In an interview with TODAY, Raisman stated, “I think Simone is the biggest story coming into the Olympics, so this is justâ€”it’s really, really upsetting.” “But I believe it’s also important to consider how much strain she’s been under, because there’s only so much a person can take. She’s a human being, and I believe people forget that. And, like everyone else, Simone is doing the best she can.”

Biles, the most decorated American gymnast of all time, pulled out of the women’s gymnastics team finals on Tuesday, allowing the Russian Olympic Committee to win gold.

After stumbling on her first vault, the 24-year-old withdrew. She is withdrawing “due to a medical issue,” according to USA Gymnastics.

In a statement, the national governing body of sport said, “She will be tested daily to establish medical permission for future competitions.”

Biles had been under a lot of pressure in Tokyo to help the United States dominate the sport of gymnastics. She remarked earlier this week that she had the “weight of the world on her shoulders” as she prepared to compete in her second Olympics.

Biles made history in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, when she became the first female American gymnast to win four gold medals in a single Olympics.

Biles is under “more pressure than any other gymnast I’ve ever seen in my lifetime,” according to Raisman, who captained the 2016 gymnastics team on which she competed.

Raisman described the situation as “awful.” “I know that all of these athletes have dreamed of this moment their entire lives, and I’m simply heartbroken. I’m obviously scared, and all I want to know is that Simone is okay.”

She continued, “I’m just thinking about the mental impact this has to have on Simone.” “It’s just so much pressure, and I’ve been watching how much pressure she’s been under in the months leading up to the Games, and it’s just devastating,” says the athlete. I’m in a bad mood.”

In a major upset for the United States, Russia won gold in the dramatic finals, putting an end to American dominance. This is a condensed version of the information.