Simone Biles has been ruled out of the Olympics Gymnastics Final due to an apparent injury.

Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final of the women’s Olympic gymnastics team in Tokyo.

After making a mistake during her vault performance at the Olympic Games on Tuesday, the gymnast exited the competition floor.

In the women’s team gymnastics final in Tokyo, the four-time Olympic gold medalist and most accomplished American gymnast ever was vying for her first of six possible gold medals.

On the landing, the 24-year-old executed a Yurchenko one-and-a-half and nearly fell forward.

After exiting the stadium, it was revealed that Biles was not part of the Team USA trio competing on the uneven bars.

Biles had a score of 13.766, which was her lowest in years. She reappeared a little while later, her right foot wrapped.

There has yet to be an official justification offered.

In the second rotation, Biles was supposed to compete on uneven bars.