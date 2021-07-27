Silver Medals Are ‘Because of Who She Is as a Person,’ says Jordan Chiles of Simone Biles.

According to the Associated Press, Jordan Chiles praised Simone Biles and stated that the team won because of her and who she is.

Chiles stated, “This medal is obviously for (Biles).” “We wouldn’t be where we are right now if it weren’t for her. Because of who she is as a person, we wouldn’t be a silver medalist.”

Biles had persuaded Chiles to relocate to Houston two years ago to train alongside her, a decision that aided Chiles in becoming an Olympian.

Chiles told Biles, “Kudos to you girl.” “All of this is for you.”

Simone Biles came in Tokyo as the face of the United States Olympic team and possibly the Games themselves. She convinced herself that she was ready for the challenge. That she was willing to shoulder the weight of unrealistic expectations.

However, as the women’s gymnastics team final drew nearer on Tuesday night, something didn’t feel quite right. And the woman widely regarded as the greatest athlete of all time in her sport was well aware of it.

Rather than pushing through the uncertainties that had crept into her mind, like she had done so many times before, Biles decided it was time to stop. She was finished. For the time being.

Following one rotation, the American star withdrew from the sport, allowing the Russian competitors to win gold for the first time in nearly three decades.

While Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee, and Grace McCallum led the United States to silver, Biles celebrated from the sidelines in a white sweatsuit, at ease with a decision that revealed a shift not only in Biles, but maybe in the sport she has revolutionized.

“We have to focus on ourselves as well because, at the end of the day, we’re human,” Biles added. “Rather than just going out there and doing what the world wants us to do, we need to defend our minds and bodies.”

The Americans got within eight-tenths of a point after three rotations, driven by Lee’s uneven bars routine, which even Biles couldn’t duplicate. ROC, on the other hand, never faltered on the floor. They erupted when Angelina Melnikova’s score secured them of first place on the podium for the first time since the Unified Team triumphed in Barcelona in 1992.

