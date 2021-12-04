Shutdown Showdowns Provide a Strong Platform for Minority Parties.

On Thursday, Congress averted a government shutdown for the second time, but by approving a stopgap bill that only funded the government until February 18, they just delayed the battle over the nation’s yearly budget.

No one was surprised by the impasse, as the process of passing the federal budget has devolved into a political quagmire, with MPs attempting to push agreements on sensitive matters by citing important deadlines. According to congressional scholars, Congress has only passed annual appropriations bills before October 1—the start of the new federal budget year—four times in the last four decades, frequently relying on temporary measures such as the one enacted Thursday night.

For months, senators have failed to come up with a meaningful annual federal budget plan, claiming that Republicans have refused to engage in substantive discussions that might advance the endeavor.

“‘Oh, we can’t get things done,’ you [in the media]want to portray. No, we’ve been trying to work together on the omnibus package, but Republicans refuse to sit down and talk about it “This week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters. “We look forward to working with our Republican colleagues in the House and Senate to bring the whole omnibus bill to the floor as quickly as feasible.” Apart from vague insinuations that they disagree with Democrats’ ideological beliefs and defense spending plans, it’s unclear why Republicans have opted out of negotiations. Senator Mitch McConnell’s office deferred to Senator Richard Shelby, an Alabama Republican and vice chairman of the Appropriations Committee, when asked for more information on the points of conflict.

Shelby’s office, when contacted by The Washington Newsday, said in a statement that Republicans need Democrats to pledge that they won’t pursue a plan with unrelated riders or by wrecking amendments, without mentioning any specific things. In a statement, he said, “If that doesn’t happen, we’ll be having this same conversation in February.”

Democrats, who have stated that they are not seeking a “stand-alone” policy, have speculated that the stumbling block could be a separate $1.7 trillion extension of the social safety net, which is favored by President Joe Biden but unpopular with most Republicans.

Senator Pat Leahy, a Democrat from Vermont who chairs the Appropriations Committee, has been charged. This is a condensed version of the information.