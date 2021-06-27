Shrimp are being recalled by Whole Foods, Safeway, and other retailers due to Salmonella contamination.

Whole Foods, Safeway, Meijer, and Hannaford have all recalled several batches of frozen cooked shrimp across the country. Salmonella contamination was discovered in the recalled shrimp, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Chicken of the Sea and supermarket house brands are among the eight brands that have been recalled.

Six people have been afflicted with the infection so far, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)—four in Nevada and two more in Arizona. Two people were admitted to the hospital, but no one died. The last time I was sick was on April 25.

Avanti Frozen Foods of India supplied all of the recalled shrimp, and the concerned units were distributed between December 2020 and February 2021.

Salmonella was originally discovered in an import sample in January, according to the FDA. Despite the fact that that particular sample was destroyed in March, illnesses resulting from the tainted lots sold three months prior began to emerge in April.

“As of today (Friday, June 25), there are six clinical isolates from sick persons that are genetic matches to the salmonella found in the import sample. The FDA claimed that “five of the six ill people were interviewed to ascertain the items they ate before becoming ill, and all five ill people reported eating shrimp.”

The prawns that caused the illnesses have been removed from the shelves since they have passed their expiration dates. Here are the affected products, along with their lot numbers, that are still on the shelves:

Censea, tail off — 2-pound pouch; codes 140313D, 140314D, 140315D, 140316D; expiration dates 5/7–5/10/2022.

91AS/02UN/216 and 91AS/03UN/217; expiration dates 5/1/2022 and 5/2/2022; chicken of the sea, tail on — 16-ounce tray; codes 91AS/02UN/216 and 91AS/03UN/217; expiration dates 5/1/2022 and 5/2/2022.

1 pound package of Honest Catch, tail on; Code 3150-GFF; expiration date 11/9/2022.

CWNO, tail on — 7-pound pouch; 91AS/06UN/220D, 91AS/07UN/221C, 91AS/23HN/206B, 91AS/24HN/207; expiration dates 1/23/2022, 1/24/2022, 2/6/2022, and 2/7/2022; codes 91AS/06UN/220D, 91AS/07UN/221C, 91AS/23HN/206B, 91AS

AVF 30920 EF and AVF 31020 EF; expiration dates 10/25/2022 and 10/26/2022; Hannaford, tail on — 1-pound pouch; codes AVF 30920 EF and AVF 31020 EF; expiration dates 10/25/2022 and 10/26/2022.

Tail-on 16-ounce tray from Waterfront Bistro (Safeway house brand); codes 20305 and 20306; expiration dates 10/30/2022 and 10/31/2022.

1 pound pouch of Open Acres, tail on; codes 02572 0307 11 and 02572 0308 11; expiration dates 11/2/2022 and 11/3/2022.

2-pound package of 365 (Whole Foods store brand), tail on; codes 91AS/29HN/212B and 91AS/30HN/213; expiration dates 4/29/2022 and 4/30/2022.

Meijer, keep your tail up