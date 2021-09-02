Shout “Allahu Akbar,” and wear socks that stay up, Mohammed Atta told his men.

This website chronicles the events of 9/11 as they unfolded 20 years ago, day by day.

On September 2, Mohammed Atta and Marwan Al-Shehhi went grocery shopping at the Winn-Dixie at 1019 S. Federal Highway in Deerfield Beach, Florida. Gillette Mach 3 razor blades are among the items they purchase.

The blades are especially crucial in suicide bomber rites, where jihadis cleanse their bodies, trim their nails, and shave off their body hair in preparation for death, ensuring that the body is spotless when it enters heaven. In an Islamic funeral ceremony, Muslims traditionally do the same to corpses, and Atta directed all 19 men not only to perform these rites and shave their bodies on September 10th, but also to pray as a dedication to personal purity.

Atta advised the hijackers on which suras (chapters) they should read in a letter he handed to his compatriots, a copy of which was discovered in his checked luggage that never made it onto his Boston flight. “And obey God and his messenger [Muhammad] and do not fight with one another, lest you fail and your strength forsake you; but be steadfast,” God the Exalted said [in the Qur’an]. God is with the steadfast,’” Atta wrote, warning the other hijacker that they would experience doubts and uncertainties, but that they needed to “tame their souls.”

He also tells the hijackers to cinch up their garments and shoes, as well as wear socks that “stay up in the shoes and don’t fall out.” He claims that this was the custom of the early Muslims (salafs), who tightened their clothing before war.

“You must not draw attention to yourself by reciting the credo, ‘There is no deity but God,’” Atta wrote. “For no one should be able to tell if you were silent or invoking God even if you recited it a thousand times. The Prophet’s declaration that “he who recites there is no god but God and whose heart believes in it, enters Paradise” demonstrates the magnificence of [the phrase]“There is no god but God.”

Each muscle man is given instructions by Atta. This is a condensed version of the information.