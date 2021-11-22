Shortage of Christmas Trees As a result of the supply chain, shoppers are being urged to buy before Thanksgiving.

Despite the fact that Thanksgiving turkeys have not yet been butchered, buyers are being asked to consider purchasing Christmas trees now due to supply chain issues and climate change.

The heatwave that ravaged the United States last summer had an impact on tree farms, causing new plants to develop slower than predicted.

The American Christmas Tree Association has cautioned that due to supply chain concerns and weather issues, trees will be in low supply this year, so anyone looking for a real tree should buy early and prepare to pay extra. Due to the shortages, both artificial and live trees are expected to cost higher this year, according to the group.

On Sunday, Geoff Wiley, a farmer at Trinity Tree Farm in Issaquah, Washington, told King 5 that “half of everything we planted last year is not going to survive.”

Depending on the type of Christmas tree, it can take a decade to grow. Fortunately, many of Wiley’s mature trees survived the heat wave, and he hopes to replant more, but he warned that the damage could result in further shortages in the future.

Wiley went on to say that he had heard that other tree farms had not fared as well. “It’s dreadful to see because you see it happen and then you can’t do anything about it,” he added. “You just have to wait and see how bad the damage is going to be.”

The business has been put under strain by a constant increase in consumer spending, as well as the increased demand for trees at this time of year, he said.

“We just get flooded with so many people,” Wiley explained, “and the trees get quicker and faster.”

Meanwhile, there are fewer trees available this year than normal at the Riverview Christmas Tree Farm in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. It is urging people to get Christmas trees as soon as possible to prevent missing out due to supply problems, and they estimate all of their trees to be gone by December 1.

"It was a perfect storm with the drought in 2012 killing the newborns and then the fact that we haven't gotten much rain in the summer the last two years."