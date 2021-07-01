Shocking Reality of Singing at a Stadium With Sound Delay Revealed by a Woman

Heather Youmans, a singer, has gone viral after demonstrating how distracting delayed sound can be for national anthem singers in stadiums.

The video, which has over three million views, appears normal at first, until it reaches “the twilight,” at which point the massive delay becomes painfully clear.

Youmans is a 29-year-old vocalist who has appeared on the soundtracks of several films, including Marley & Me. She’s also been on FOX’s I Can See Your Voice, a music game show.

Youmans’ voice plays through the speaker a few seconds after she sings it throughout the video, generating a distracting overlap between her live voice and the speaker version. The clip is from her concert at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California, and she confirmed that only the speaker version is heard by the audience, which fits the film delay on the displays as well.

Youmans offered recommendations to vocalists on how to avoid the delay hurting their performance in two more videos she posted to her account.

“Riffs make it more trippy,” she observed in one section, as the riffs practically merged into one.

The video properly explains singers pointing off stage during concerts, notifying people that their earpiece isn’t working, demonstrating how important they are.

The ideal approach, according to Youmans, is to utilize in-ear monitors, which send the sound from the mic straight into the singer’s ear while blocking out any other noise. “Make sure your In-Ears or earplugs are snug,” she advised, “so you can block out the delay and concentrate on singing.”

She said, “Focus on the music in front of you.”

In later videos, she compared the sound delay in different venues, explaining that some aren’t as bad as others. The Oakland Coliseum was rated as a 10 on the difficulty scale though, with 10 being the worst.

Comments on the video jokingly compared it to Fergie’s 2018 rendition of the national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game at the Staples Center, which became a viral meme.

“So maybe Fergie is slightly forgiven,” commented one user.

