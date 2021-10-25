Shirts with the slogan “Guns Don’t Kill People, Alec Baldwin Kills People” are being sold by Donald Trump Jr.

After Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer on set last week, Donald Trump Jr. has started selling goods mocking the actor.

Since then, Trump has shared a number of Instagram photographs and stories, including one with the caption “Guns don’t kill people, Alec Baldwin kills people.” The T-shirts are $27.99 each and come in blue, black, and green.

Another Instagram story from Trump, 43, featured a manipulated image of Baldwin wearing the same T-shirt.

“Let’s all watch Alex Baldwin blame the gun,” Trump remarked in a Homer Simpson meme he shared on Sunday.

On Sunday, Trump also posted a photo of Baldwin on Instagram with a stone-cold expression and the caption: “That look when an anti-gun nut kills more people than your enormous firearm collection ever has…”

