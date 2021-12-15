Shirts accusing Biden and Dominion Voting of’stealing’ the election are being sold on Amazon.

Amazon is offering a Christmas-themed t-shirt accusing President Joe Biden of using Dominion Voting Systems to “steal” the 2020 presidential election.

As of Tuesday, Biden is represented as Dr. Seuss’ “Grinch” mascot on shirts and other things available for purchase on the eCommerce giant. The caption “How Biden Stole The Election” appears on most of them, with one popular graphic showing the green-skinned president holding a sack emblazoned with a Dominion Voting Systems logo and the text “Property of Dominion Voting.” Max, the presidential Grinch’s dog, is also played by Vice President Kamala Harris.

Dominion sued conservative media outlets Newsmax and One America News Network (OANN), as well as a number of individuals, including MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, for billions of dollars earlier this year for promoting false claims about the company participating in a baseless conspiracy theory that claims former President Donald Trump’s election was “stolen.”

Several other drawings of Biden as the Grinch were for sale on Amazon, some of which appeared to have been modified by superimposing a green version of the president’s face onto a Dr. Seuss illustration. The character was shown clutching sacks labeled “Foreign Interference China,” “Mail-In Ballots,” “Voter Fraud,” and “Election Fraud” in an alternate version of the illustration. The illustrations were also available on sweatshirts, coffee mugs, Christmas-themed “ugly sweaters,” Christmas ornaments, and notebooks, in addition to t-shirts. The price of a hoodie ranged from $31.99 to $3.82 for a tiny blank notebook. The majority of the items were eligible for free shipping and returns through Amazon Prime.

Although some of the anti-Biden Grinch merchandise may have been sold through Amazon’s platform by third-party retailers, at least one of the shirts with the altered image of Biden and the Dominion logo was labeled “Ships from Amazon.Com” and “Sold by Amazon.Com.”

After receiving widespread criticism for profiting from sales of rude and politically charged products with slogans like “Joe and the Hoe” in the run-up to last year’s election, the business previously argued that third-party sellers were to blame.

After Walmart removed comparable items from its website following complaints, Amazon published an ad on Google for merchandise with the tagline “Let’s Go Brandon.” “F**k Joe Biden” has recently been a popular right-wing code term. Amazon did not react to the request. This is a condensed version of the information.