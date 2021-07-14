Shirt proclaiming ‘We Shoot F*ggots’ is on sale at a Wyoming biker bar.

A biker pub in Cheyenne, Wyoming, has been chastised for selling a t-shirt with an anti-LGBTQ slur on it. The shirt depicts an elderly man with a beard pointing a gun towards the spectator. It says, “We have an AIDS cure in Wyoming. Fck’n fgg*ts is what we shoot.”

The shirts were sold out at the bar. Ray Bereziuk, the owner of the pub, told The Cheyenne Post that he will not reorder because he is “in the bar business, not the clothes industry.”

In a public Facebook post last Saturday, Wyoming Equality, the state’s LGBTQ organization, said, “We thought that they would choose to stop selling them when they recognized the harm it inflicted to the LGBTQ community and people living with AIDS.”

In a Facebook comment on its post, the organization claimed it was working with the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation’s biggest LGBTQ organization, to contact the bar’s alcohol wholesalers and “see if they are alright with cooperating with a business selling these types of goods.”

According to the National Alcohol Beverage Control Association, the state oversees the delivery of alcohol to vendors, therefore it’s unclear how either organization could exert pressure on distributors.

Wyoming Equality and Bereziuk were approached for comment by this publication.

According to the Movement Acceptance Project, Wyoming has some of the fewest legal protections for LGBTQ people in the United States. When Matthew Shepard, a 21-year-old gay man, was battered to death in October 1998, the state garnered notoriety. According to LGBTQ Nation, the state still lacks hate crime statutes for violence against LGBTQ individuals.

This isn’t the first time a bar’s t-shirts have sparked controversy.

The Parallel Wine & Whiskey Bar in Virginia garnered backlash in June 2020 after selling a $25 t-shirt that read “Drunk Wives Matter.” Critics complained that the shirt mocked Black Lives Matter, a global racial justice movement that also targets police violence. According to The Washington Post, the pub stopped selling the shirts.

Casper’s Place, a now-defunct Irish bar in Mayfair, Pennsylvania, was chastised in December 2017 for shirts that read, “Casper’s, a welcoming place to drink.”

