A decades-old cold case killing in California has been solved thanks to advances in DNA technology.

Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni announced Monday that Michael Scott Glazebrook of Seaside has been charged with the first-degree murder of Sonia Carmen Herok-Stone.

Glazebrook, 65, was detained around 8 p.m. Saturday by personnel of the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office. He is being held in the Monterey County Jail on a $1 million bail. The date of his arraignment was set for Monday afternoon.

Herok-Stone was 30 years old at the time of her death. She was discovered dead in her Carmel Point house on October 15, 1981, with her 4-year-old daughter. When her body was discovered, her daughter was at school.

Herok-Stone was a single mother who worked as a merchandiser for Levi Strauss & Co. at the time of her death, according to the county sheriff’s office.

“All Detectives wore Levi’s Jeans during the operation to arrest Glazebrook in honor of Sonia Herok Stone,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The key suspect in the 1981 investigation was Glazebrook, who was 25 years old at the time and Herok-neighbor. Stone’s He was charged with her murder, but the case was dropped after a hung jury two years later.

The case was resurrected in 2020, according to the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office. “Forensic testing that was not accessible at the time of the original trial was included in the reopened investigation.”

Late this year, detectives learned that numerous pieces of evidence in Herok-case Stone’s file could be examined using contemporary DNA technology. The objects were transported to a lab run by the Department of Justice to be tested.

A search warrant for a second sample of Glazebrook’s DNA was also obtained by the investigators. Glazebrook was not difficult to locate, according to the sheriff’s office, because he still lived and worked in Monterey County.

The detectives received word earlier this month that the material from the crime site they submitted for testing matched Glazebrook’s DNA profile.

"Thank you for," another person wrote.