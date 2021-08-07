Sheriff’s Deputies Unions in Los Angeles and San Francisco Oppose Vaccine Mandates.

Sheriff’s unions in Los Angeles and San Francisco are opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates, as cities are increasingly asking their workers to be immunized against the virus or risk losing their jobs.

The San Francisco Deputy Sheriffs’ Association stated on Friday that if police are forced to obtain the coronavirus vaccine, they will quit or retire early. The city announced a rule this month requiring public personnel working in jails or other high-risk environments to get vaccinated by September 15.

The union claims that roughly 160 of the 600 sheriff’s workers are refusing the vaccine due to religious or other convictions, and is instead pressing the city to allow personnel to wear masks or be checked for the virus on a weekly basis. It went on to say that the sheriff’s office currently has a low personnel level, and that losing more deputies would jeopardize public safety.

“We can’t afford to lose any more deputy sheriffs or first responders in San Francisco. If they leave or retire early, it will have a greater impact on public safety. We’d prefer San Francisco to follow state norms, which call for immunization or testing every week,” the union stated in a statement on Facebook on Friday.

As the COVID-19 delta variant spreads throughout the county, city officials blasted the union’s attitude, saying there is a “intolerable” health danger posed to the community by those who are not vaccinated.

“Those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 also constitute an undue and unacceptable health and safety risk to the city, our employees, and the public we serve,” the city’s Department of Human Resources stated in a statement, according to KTLA 5. “Our staff have access to vaccines that are safe, efficacious, and readily available.”

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, as of Friday, approximately 16 percent of sheriff’s deputies, 17 percent of police officers, and 9.5 percent of firefighters had not been vaccinated.

The president of the Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs (ALADS) in adjacent Los Angeles said in a statement Thursday that the union had been “blindsided.” This is a condensed version of the information.