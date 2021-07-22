Sheriff’s Captain was found passed out in traffic and was sent home with a fist bump; no impaired screenings were conducted.

Despite no medical or sobriety testing, a Florida sheriff’s captain was reportedly seen passed out in traffic and was sent home shortly after.

The event happened on July 8 near County Road 419, according to WFTV in Orlando. Officers from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene after witnesses reported seeing a man passed out in a car on the road.

WFTV received body camera footage of the incident, which shows responding officers blocking the man’s car from the front and back and knocking on his window for several minutes. The road is blocked and the man’s automobile is surrounded by a large number of firefighters and emergency medical care employees.

In the footage, one of the responding deputies can be heard saying, “He either ODed or asleep?”

According to WFTV, another responding officer questioned the man in the vehicle whether he fell asleep, to which the man said, “I’m a captain with the sheriff’s office.”

In the footage, the responding deputy can be heard saying, “Oh, oh.” “Please accept my apologies, man.”

The responding deputies let the man in the car go without completing any medical or sobriety screening tests after learning that he was a captain with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

One of the responding cops can be heard saying, “You’re okay, you’re good, just leave, this didn’t happen,” as the deputies were ready to close the man’s door and send him on his way.

Just before closing his door, the man in the vehicle can be seen giving the second responding deputy a fist bump.

The man driving the vehicle cannot be seen well on the body camera film because his face is pixelated, but WFTV stated that the man was Capt. Kip Beacham of the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

The individual in the vehicle was identified as Beacham by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

“Beacham presently serves as the Captain of the Community Justice and Rehabilitation Division,” according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office website.

According to WFTV, Beacham has worked for the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office for 24 years.

Seminole County responded when asked why no sobriety or medical testing were undertaken prior to Beacham’s release. This is a condensed version of the information.