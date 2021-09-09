Sheriff: Quadruple Murder Suspect ‘Tortured’ 11-Year-Old Who Survived 7 Bullet Holes

Bryan Riley, a quadruple murder suspect, told Florida authorities that he “tortured” an 11-year-old girl after shooting four members of her family.

“‘Where is Amber?” he inquired. Grady Judd, the sheriff of Polk County, told reporters on Thursday. “He counted down from three to two, and then he shot her.”

The incident occurred in Lakeland, Florida, early Sunday morning. Riley, a 33-year-old former Marine, is still being held in custody on several counts of first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Riley said authorities he questioned the little girl about the location of someone named Amber, according to police. Amber was not present at the residence on North Socrum Loop Road.

Riley told detectives, “God commanded me to kill everyone and to rescue Amber because she’s a victim of sex trafficking,” according to the sheriff.

There were no sex crime victims in the house, according to Judd.

He explained, “It was all a fiction of his imagination.”

The 11-year-old said her father woke her up and told her to hide in the bathroom while she was sleeping. She claims the suspect eventually led her into the living room, where he began shooting at her when she was unable to provide answers.

“Do you know why I killed your parents?” the suspect asked the girl, according to the girl. They’re sex peddlers.”

According to Judd, the suspect believed he had killed her, but she pretended to be dead.

“I can’t emphasize her bravery enough,” Judd remarked. “I can’t emphasize enough her ability to think out how to survive after seeing her father, baby brother, and stepmother brutally slaughtered right in front of her eyes.”

According to the sheriff, the girl was shot seven times in the hands, thigh, and stomach. She’s had four surgeries and is currently in intensive care.

Justice Gleason, 40, was one of the victims who died as a result of the incident. A 33-year-old lady, Gleason’s boyfriend; the couple’s 3-month-old boy; and the baby’s 62-year-old grandmother were among the other victims.

Riley was described by Judd as “well-trained.” Before being honorably discharged, the suspect served as a Marine for four years, serving in Afghanistan and Iraq. He then served in the Reserves for three more years.

The sheriff stated the suspect undertook “reconnaissance” on the house before the shooting and slashed the. This is a condensed version of the information.