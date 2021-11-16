Sheriff: Convicted killer who was holding hostages was apprehended after allegedly striking officers with a hatchet.

According to a Florida sheriff’s office, a convicted killer who was holding three people hostage was recently apprehended after reportedly attacked law enforcement personnel with a hatchet.

The incident happened about 7:30 p.m. local time on Sunday, after Hardee County Sheriff’s Office deputies got a 911 call about a suspected “armed hostage scenario.”

Officers from the Wauchula Police Department and the Bowling Green Police Department aided the deputies at a residence in Wauchula Hills. According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, when authorities arrived at Mitchell Albritton’s home, he told them he was armed and refused to open the door. Officers then attempted to force open the door.

“Albritton, armed with a hatchet, struck two deputies before being detained,” according to the sheriff’s office. “Both deputies were taken to the hospital and treated before being discharged.” Albritton was eventually restrained and taken into custody by deputies.

After Albritton was taken into jail, a search uncovered three people inside the house who were “covered in blood,” according to the sheriff’s office. They didn’t try to exit the house because they were afraid of Albritton, who threatened them with the hatchet if they moved, according to one of them. Following their rescue, the three were taken to medical facilities.

Albritton was described as a “chronic offender” by the sheriff’s office in a press release.

According to Florida Department of Corrections data, Albritton has been detained many times since 1977 and was most recently released on August 13. According to the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office, he was placed on “active conditional release supervision.”

Albritton was convicted of murder in 1997 and sentenced to 25 years in jail, according to court documents.

According to the sheriff’s office, “the same records reveal an incarceration history for False Imprisonment, Shooting into a Dwelling, Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition.”

Albritton was charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, attempted second-degree murder, domestic violence/aggravated battery, and battery on a law enforcement officer following his most recent arrest. This is a condensed version of the information.