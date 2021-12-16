Sheriff claims that a woman in North Carolina lied about her cancer diagnosis in order to collect donations.

According to officials, a woman from North Carolina was recently detained after she reportedly lied about a terminal illness diagnosis in order to obtain donations.

Michelle Lynn Stultz, 46, of Clemmons, North Carolina, was recognized as the woman by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, they first learned about Stultz’s alleged offense on August 27 when a victim filed a police report accusing her of obtaining property under false pretenses. The victim told deputies that “she had sent money to a female acquaintance who she felt was suffering from terminal cancer,” according to a press statement from the sheriff’s office. The victim told the sheriff’s office that she provided Stultz $975 on four separate occasions because she believed he was having financial difficulties as a result of the medical procedures she claimed she need.

In a press release, the sheriff’s office stated that when the victim found that Stultz had lied about her cancer diagnosis, she confronted her and demanded the money back. According to the press release, “she indicated [Stultz] halted all communications with her following this.”

The case was assigned to Detective J. Roberts of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Economic Crimes Unit after the victim reported the instances to the sheriff’s office.

Stultz made additional efforts to obtain donations after falsely saying she was afflicted with terminal cancer, according to a search warrant of her social media sites. The search warrants confirmed that Stultz received gifts “in the form of currency from other individuals as well as churches,” according to the sheriff’s office. Stultz also set up a GoFundMe website, where she explained that she needed money to help her with financial problems brought on by her erroneous diagnosis.

Stultz was served four felony warrants for obtaining property under false pretenses as a result of the investigation’s findings, according to the sheriff’s office.

Stultz was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center after being detained in Clemmons. Stultz was freed from the detention center after paying a $5,000 bond, according to online arrest records.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office was contacted for additional information by Washington Newsday, but no response was received in time for publishing.

