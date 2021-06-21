Shawn Michael Chock has been identified as the man accused of driving his truck through a crowd in Arizona.

Shawn Michael Chock, 35, was recognized by police as the man who reportedly drove his pickup truck through a gathering of bikers at an annual race in Arizona on Saturday.

After allegedly smashing his truck into riders during the 58-mile Bike the Bluff race, Chock fled the scene and evaded arrest. He was shot by cops outside a hardware store and is now in stable condition in the hospital. Following the attack, seven riders were brought to surrounding hospitals, six of them are in critical condition.

Witness and cyclist Tony Quinones said, “He went right at us.” He stated he saw Chock speed up towards individuals taking part in the race in Show Low, Navajo County.

According to police spokeswoman Kristine Sleighter, Chock has not yet been charged with a crime. The reason for the alleged collision with the bicycles remains unknown. Chock is from White Mountain Lakes, which is close to where the race took place.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

He is suspected of slamming his truck into bike competitors just before 7:30 a.m. for the race, which drew hundreds of people to the town approximately three hours northeast of Phoenix. Bicyclists’ bodies were seen flying left and right, according to witnesses.

According to Quinones, some passengers initially thought the truck’s driver had fallen asleep at the wheel.

One of the cyclists who was injured was in good condition. Sleighter claimed she didn’t have any information on how they were doing.

After colliding with the bikers, the pickup driver collided with a telephone pole, witnesses claim, the cyclists went up to the vehicle and began knocking on the windows, yelling at the driver to come out.

According to Quinones, the motorist slammed on the brakes and backed out, then drove down the road, performed a U-turn, and then returned to the bicycles, but did not touch them again before driving away.

When cops sought to detain Chock, he refused, according to Show Low spokeswoman Grace Payne, although authorities have not yet revealed the circumstances that led to the shooting.