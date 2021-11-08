Shaquille O’Neal is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot and injured a Georgia police officer.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet on Saturday that O’Neal has increased the prize to $5,000 for the arrest of the suspect, named as Jordan Jackson, 22.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office tweeted, “A $10,000 reward from the HCSO, a $10,000 reward from the US Marshals Office, a $5,000 reward from Crime Stoppers Atlanta, and a $5,000 reward from Shaquille O’Neal is being offered for information leading to Jordan Jackson’s arrest, for a total reward of $30,000.”

In addition to becoming a four-time NBA champion, O’Neal just became the director of community relations for the Henry County Sheriff’s Department.

Paramhans Desa, a 38-year-old officer who joined the Henry County Police Department in October 2020, was shot and gravely injured, according to WGCL-TV in Georgia.

According to a press statement from the Henry County Police Department, officers responded to complaints of a domestic altercation near Keys Ferry Road and Floresta Drive McDonough on November 4 at approximately 6 p.m. local time.

“Shortly after arriving, the officer attempted to detain the subject when the officer was shot,” according to a November 5 press statement.

Jackson fled the area after shooting the officer in a white 2016 Honda Civic with the registration plate RXF0384, according to authorities.

Jackson was described as a 5-foot-8-inch tall Black man weighing roughly 165 pounds by police. Jackson is described as “armed and dangerous” in the news statement. Following the incident, a warrant for Jackson’s arrest was issued, accusing him of aggravated assault on a police officer.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) issued a “Blue Alert” for Jackson on November 5. In a press statement, the GBI stated, “A Blue Notice is a public safety alert that is issued when a suspect has killed or critically injured an officer and has not been caught.”

Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett threatened Jackson during a recent press conference that he will be apprehended and prosecuted.

