Shaman QAnon Jacob Chansley, who sought Trump’s pardon, was sentenced to 41 months in prison for his role in the Capitol riot.

For his role in the U.S. Capitol riot in January, Jacob Chansley, also known as the QAnon Shaman, was sentenced to 41 months in jail, the lowest the court could go under the sentencing guidelines.

On January 6, Chansley, who was a prominent character among those photographed during the incident, was seen shirtless and wearing a horned headdress on the Senate dais, where Vice President Mike Pence had stood just an hour before. He pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing an official procedure, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in jail and a $1 million fine.

Prosecutors requested U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth, who has presided over numerous past Capitol riot cases, to sentence Chansley to 51 months in prison, the maximum sentence allowed under the guidelines.

“On January 6, 2021, what should have been a day when Congress executed its solemn, constitutional responsibility of certifying the Electoral College vote tally, guaranteeing the peaceful transition of power in our country, was disrupted by a mob of thousands. Prosecutors claimed in a court document that “this defendant was, quite literally, their flagbearer.”

Because of COVID-19 rules, Chansley has been held in solitary confinement for 317 days since his arrest in January. Albert Watkins, Chansley’s attorney, urged Lamberth to consider a sentence of time served for his client, arguing that incarceration is harmful to Chansley’s mental and physical health, and that more jail time will not deter him from committing future crimes any more than a sentence of time served will.

Chansley expressed his concerns to the court during the hearing on Wednesday, saying he wondered how Jesus and Gandhi would react. He admitted to struggling in solitary confinement but said he supported Lamberth’s decision to keep him detained pending his trial and shared what he’d learned through going inward.

“I would like to use this as an opportunity to admit to your honor, to the prosecution, to the nation, and to the world that I was wrong for entering the Capitol,” Chansley stated.

"I may be guilty of this crime, but I am not a dangerous criminal in any way." I'm not one of them.