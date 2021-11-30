Shaman QAnon Jacob Chansley is looking for a Rittenhouse attorney for his appeal on January 6th.

The “QAnon Shaman,” a January 6 rioter, has engaged one of Kyle Rittenhouse’s former lawyers in an apparent attempt to overturn his 41-month prison sentence.

Jake Angeli, aka Jacob Anthony Chansley, has hired attorney John Pierce to contest his sentence, which was handed down on November 17 after he pled guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding in connection with the Capitol attack.

Following his imprisonment, there has been some misunderstanding as to who is currently representing the QAnon Shaman, who was formerly represented by Albert Watkins.

Pierce filed a notice of appearance in District Judge Royce Lamberth’s court on November 22, announcing that he will appeal Chansley’s sentence.

According to Law&Crime, Pierce wrote in a press release announcing his apparent representation, “Chansley will be pursuing all remedies available to him under the Constitution and federal statutory law with respect to the outcome of the criminal prosecution of him by the United States Department of Justice.”

“This could include a direct appeal to the United States Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, as well as claims of ‘Ineffective Assistance of Counsel’ in the relevant forum.”

Watkins first refuted the allegations, claiming that the QAnon Shaman told him he did not “personally authorize Mr Pierce to represent him” in a statement.

On Monday, November 29, Lamberth called a status conference with Pierce and Watkins to determine who was on Chansley’s legal team.

Chansley stated during the hearing that he had fired Watkins and replaced him with Pierce and another lawyer, William Shipley, and that he is now considering his options, including filing an appeal.

“Mr Chansley is an extraordinarily smart man, if not savant-like, and I honestly wish him the best in his life,” Watkins said after the hearing to NBC News.

Pierce, who is representing a number of individuals charged on January 6, was sacked by Rittenhouse’s family in February, two months after Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger argued that he should be barred from representing him.

Binger, who was a prosecutor in Rittenhouse’s murder trial, claimed that money raised by Pierce and colleague attorney Lin Wood may have influenced the outcome. This is a condensed version of the information.