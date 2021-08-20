Sha’Carri Richardson refers to the Olympics as a “moment of bitterness,” but claims that “I know what I did.”

Sha’Carri Richardson described watching the Tokyo Olympics from home as “bittersweet,” but she doesn’t regret taking responsibility for the positive drug test that resulted in her suspension from the competition.

In an interview with TODAY, Richardson said, “I know what I did.” “I understand my responsibility, and I’m here to take whatever it is that I need to take from the decisions I made. You can’t run away from reality; no matter how long you choose to ignore it, no matter how long you choose to believe it will go away, it will still be there.”

The 21-year-old, who earlier this year became the sixth-fastest woman in history, tested positive for cannabis use after qualifying for the US Olympic Trials. She was given a one-month penalty, preventing her from competing in Tokyo.

“It was a bittersweet moment, but it was also a sweet one because it simply gives me more time to show the world that I’m here to stay,” Richardson said of missing the Olympics.

“That simply guarantees that I’ll be here a little bit longer in the game, but just witnessing it made me want to push forward and learn from it.”

Richardson will compete in the Prefontaine Classic at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field for the first time since her suspension on Friday, running in the 100- and 200-meter races against the trio of Jamaican women who swept the three medals in the 100 in Tokyo.

Richardson will compete against Jamaican racers Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Price, and Shericka Jackson in a race that fans had wanted to see at the Olympics.

The revelation of Richardson’s suspension sparked heated debate about the World Anti-Doping Agency’s stance on marijuana use, with many claiming that it is not a performance-enhancing substance.

Megan Rapinoe, Dwayne Wade, Sydney Leroux, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez were among the celebrities and athletes who sent messages of support and demanded that doping policies be reevaluated by sport’s governing bodies.

In Oregon, where Richardson tested positive before the Olympics, marijuana is lawful under state law. She claimed she had relied on marijuana for assistance.