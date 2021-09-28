Sexual Assault Charges Against Lance Armstrong’s Son Have Been Dropped.

A sexual assault prosecution against the son of disgraced professional cyclist Lance Armstrong was dismissed by a Texas district attorney earlier this year.

Luke Armstrong, 21, was accused in April in connection with a 2018 incident involving a 16-year-old girl.

In November of last year, she informed Austin police that Luke Armstrong assaulted her after he drove her from a party to his father’s house in June 2018.

Luke Armstrong, then 18 years old, was charged with sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in jail.

On August 24, the case was reported as “DA Rejection/No Charges Filed” in Travis County court records.

Luke Armstrong’s attorney, Randy Leavitt, stated in a statement to This website that the Travis County district attorney informed them last month that the charge had been dismissed after a review of the evidence.

“Luke and his family are overjoyed with the verdict and look forward to putting this false accusation to rest,” Leavitt added.

“By dismissing the case, the Travis County district attorney did the proper thing. We presented the district attorney’s office with compelling proof that the two young people’s connection was totally consensual and hence did not constitute a criminal violation.

“Luke passed two independent polygraph exams with the state’s best examiners, demonstrating that he did not utilize force or threats to get consent. Simply put, these charges should never have been filed, and Luke Armstrong’s arrest should never have occurred.”

The woman informed officers she met Luke Armstrong on June 20, 2018, according to the April arrest affidavit. She claimed she had contacted him for a ride home two days later when inebriated at a party.

She claimed she had no recollection of the ride but awoke in his house, where she claimed he sexually assaulted her before taking her home.

According to the affidavit, she made a recorded call to Luke Armstrong in December of last year, during which he discussed having sex with her at his father’s house a few years ago.

Luke Armstrong also claimed that he remembered asking her if they were going to have sex. This is a condensed version of the information.