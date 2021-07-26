Severe weather conditions fuel the growth of Oregon’s Bootleg Fire, which has spread over 409K acres.

The Bootleg Fire in Oregon has exploded to over 409,000 acres, with officials blaming the spread on “extreme fire weather.”

The fire has burned at least 409,611 acres and is 53 percent contained, according to data from the InciWeb national wildfire information center.

“Severe fire weather conditions and extremely dry fuels continue to challenge us on this fire,” said Joe Hessel, Incident Commander for the Oregon Department of Forestry Incident Management Team, which is responding to the fire.

“The success that we have made is thanks to the continual, watchful work of our crews,” Hessel stated.

The Bootleg Fire has been expanding since July 6, when it was initially detected by officials. It’s burning in the Fremont-Winema National Forest, about 28 miles northeast of Klamath Falls, Oregon.

The Bootleg Fire passed the Buzzard Complex Fire, which burnt 395,747 acres in 2014, to become Oregon’s third-largest wildfire last week. The 2002 Biscuit Fire and the 2012 Long Draw Fire, both of which burnt over 500,000 acres, were the two wildfires that were larger than the Bootleg Fire.

“Containment lines on the eastern side of the fire continue to be improved by removing smoldering fuels from the fire’s edge,” officials said in a Sunday report. During the day, crews employ visual markers to locate these smoke-filled regions. Firefighters use maps from infrared planes to seek down suspected heat sources during night operations.”

“As the smoke clears today, fire behavior is predicted to flare up in the afternoon,” the statement stated. For the next few days, today will be the warmest and driest. Winds will become more northwesterly throughout the day, but will stay light.”

The Bootleg Fire Information account published a snapshot of the active fire at night in a tweet on Monday morning, writing, “With a full moon overhead workers work the night shift on the Bootleg Fire.” Many flames are raging across the West, and supplies are few. Firefighters are continuing to “burn at night and retain what we have during the day.”

