Several wildfires, including bootleg and lava, are raging across Oregon, consuming over 80 thousand acres.

As the fire season began early this year amid record heat waves, wildfires raged across Oregon, consuming about 80,000 acres of land.

The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) recorded 503 fires encompassing 8,507 acres in its protected areas as of Tuesday.

According to the Oregon Department of Forestry, the Bootleg Fire in Klamath County is about 38,900 acres and has a zero to one percent containment. It is burning about 11 miles northeast of a tiny town called Sprague River.

Evacuation orders have been issued, and the source of the fire has yet to be determined.

The Bootleg Fire nearly tripled in size Wednesday night, forcing emergency closures of the Fremont-Winema National Forest and nearby roadways, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting.

The #BootlegFire is currently 38,892 acres in size, with a containment rate of 0 to 1%. 328 is on the site to assist in the firefighting efforts.

From Oregon State Highway 140, Sprague River Highway, Chiloquin, and the surrounding area, the fire’s smoke is visible. pic.twitter.com/phFc4m1VF3 @KOBITV

9 July 2021 — Madison LaBerge (@Madison LaBerge)

“We’re working with our public and firefighter safety partners to determine when the highway will reopen to traffic. But this is not the time,” Jeremiah Griffin, temporary ODOT District Manager, told OPB.

According to the Incident Information System, the Lava Fire, which was caused by lightning near the base of Mt. Shasta on June 24, has covered about 25,100 acres of land and is currently 70 percent contained.

“There has been no major growth on the Lava Fire for several days,” according to the Forest Service’s morning briefing on the fire.

The Jack Fire, which is blazing near the town of Glide and is currently at 5,477 acres with 0 percent containment, is another fire raging in Oregon. According to the morning update, the Jack Fire is threatening structures, and the surrounding areas have been evacuated.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown proclaimed a state of emergency in late June owing to high temperatures and the possibility of wildfires across the state, and Brown used the Emergency Conflagration Act to put out the Bootleg Fire on Wednesday.

In a press statement, Brown stated, “Southern Oregon is still recuperating from last year’s horrific wildfires, and I will do everything in my power to provide resources.” This is a condensed version of the information.