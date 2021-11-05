Several states have sued the Obama administration over mandatory vaccinations at work.

Several states, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Ohio, are planning to challenge the Biden administration over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for medium and large businesses, which compels workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly tests and wear facemasks.

On Thursday, the Department of Labor said that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will release an emergency interim standard that will take effect on Friday and require organizations with 100 or more employees to adopt a vaccination and testing strategy within 30 days. Businesses will not be required to give testing, but employees will be required to do so.

Companies who do not comply with the policy by January 4 will be fined up to $14,000 per infringement.

The new rule will affect more than 80 million Americans, according to the administration.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Florida State Attorney General Ashley Moody said in a press conference hours before the White House set a deadline of January 4 that they planned to file an injunction against the federal government.

“We started with 15 days to limit the spread, and now it’s jab or lose your job,” DeSantis explained.

A vaccine mandate, Moody stated during the conference, was “unprecedented,” “breath-taking,” and “authoritarian” in American history.

She went on to say, “It knows no limits to its strength.”

“Only a few months ago, this administration said that it was not the government’s job to establish such wide policy. Traditionally, states have been responsible for the health and wellbeing of their citizens, but that is no longer the case under this administration.

“We’ll be in court as soon as this rule is announced. We’ve seen what’s been made public, you’ve seen what it takes to devise a clever workaround, and we’re not going to stand for it. This is the first time OSHA has utilized its authority in this way, and it’s ludicrous.” According to Moody, Florida is suing with the states of Georgia and Alabama, as well as other organizations, over the vaccine mandate, which he claims will cost businesses “millions of dollars.” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced on Friday that he will launch a lawsuit to overturn the vaccine mandate.

The order, according to Yost, is an illegal abuse of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s authorities.

“The president isn’t our babysitter; he’s the president. This is a condensed version of the information.