Several District Attorneys’ Offices in New York State have requested investigative materials on Andrew Cuomo.

Several district attorney offices around New York have asked Attorney General Letitia James for investigating evidence related to Governor Andrew Cuomo’s alleged sexual misbehavior.

Cuomo “sexually harassed many women, and in doing so violated federal and state law,” according to an independent inquiry released by James’ office on Tuesday.

“Specifically, the investigation found that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed current and former New York State employees by engaging in unwelcome and non-consensual touching and making numerous offensive sexually suggestive comments, which created a hostile work environment for women,” James said at a press conference announcing the findings.

Cuomo initiated the inquiry in February, and it includes 179 interviews, as well as findings that the governor retaliated against one employee who spoke out against his misbehavior.

District attorneys from Albany County, Westchester County, and Manhattan indicated they had requested investigative papers from James’ office about Cuomo’s misbehavior in their respective districts shortly after the investigation’s conclusions were published.

“When our office learned yesterday that the @NewYorkStateAG investigation of the Governor’s conduct was complete, our office contacted the A.G.’s Office to begin requesting investigative materials in their possession pertaining to incidents that occurred in Manhattan,” Senior Advisor to Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr., Danny Frost, wrote in a tweet on Wednesday morning.

August 4, 2021 — Danny Frost (@realdannyfrost)

Frost also provided This website with a letter from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office demanding that James talk with two anonymous victims who are part of James’ inquiry.

“Yesterday our office received aware of the final independent reporting from Attorney General Letitia James’ office investigating Governor Andrew Cuomo’s conduct,” Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah stated on Twitter. We have formally sought investigative information gathered by the AG’s Office since some of the Governor’s conduct documented in the report occurred in Westchester County.”

