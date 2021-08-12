Several children under the age of five are being treated at Texas Children’s Hospital for RSV and COVID.

A children’s hospital in Texas is having difficulty treating children who have been diagnosed with both RSV and COVID-19, with several of the children being under the age of five.

Dr. James Versalovic, interim pediatrician-in-chief at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, said 45 pediatric patients with COVID-19 symptoms have come in, and they’ve documented “25 cases and counting” of children with both RSV and COVID-19 at all three of the hospital’s campuses. More than half of the children have been admitted to the hospital.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, respiratory syncytial virus is a common respiratory virus that causes cold-like symptoms (CDC).

“Most people recover in a week or two,” according to the CDC, “but RSV can be dangerous, especially for infants and older adults.” For children and young adults, RSV can be life-threatening. Children infected with these viruses, as well as COVID-19, are causing concern among medical personnel.

According to the Houston Chronicle, approximately half of Texas Children’s RSV/COVID-19 patients are infants, with the majority being children under the age of five.

Doctors are unsure whether RSV and COVID-19 will make children sicker, but co-infections can cause a variety of symptoms.

Children with RSV may experience breathing difficulties, wheezing, fever, lethargy, and sleep apnea, according to Versalovic, but children with COVID-19 may experience fever, congestion, and weariness.

Children have been afflicted considerably more by the Delta version than by the regular COVID-19 variant, and children who are also infected with RSV are causing concern in hospitals across the state.

According to Versalovic, the Delta variety accounts for 80% of new cases, and hospitalizations are on the rise.

“That number has increased to more than 20, and now more than 30, hospitalized children and adolescents, which is significant for any children’s hospital,” he said.

“Severe COVID-19 pneumonia or acute respiratory distress were responsible for some of these cases. More over a third of our COVID-19-related hospitalizations have necessitated some sort of critical care.”

The Delta variety is “spreading like wildfire” among youngsters and teenagers, according to Versalovic.

Some non-emergency procedures are being postponed at Texas Children’s Hospital in order to make additional beds accessible for COVID-19 patients. Versalovic admitted that it had not yet achieved full capacity.

