Seth Moulton, an Iraq veteran, claims that a botched withdrawal from Afghanistan will lead to veteran suicides.

Seth Moulton, a Democrat from Massachusetts, has stated that the United States’ failed exit from Afghanistan will almost certainly result in veterans committing suicide.

Moulton made his remarks during an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on Friday. Moulton criticized the “inadequate” number of remaining American military soldiers assisting with the evacuation of Afghan allies and U.S. citizens still stranded in the country, and the two talked about it.

“It’s amazing that we’ve put ourselves in this position where we’re dependent on the Taliban not to assault our personnel on the ground,” Moulton added. “I spent the entire night chatting with Afghans, Afghan-Americans, and people on the ground who were attempting but failing to reach the airport gate.”

The congressman praised Democratic President Joe Biden’s administrative efforts to expedite the processing of evacuee documentation. The State Department’s proposal to have 40 consular officers file paperwork for “tens of thousands” of evacuees, he added, is “absolutely unacceptable.”

He also stated that he had spoken with Marine leaders in Afghanistan, who informed him that extra Marines were needed to help with evacuation attempts. The troops would assist in ensuring that U.S. citizens and Afghan allies may leave without fear of being attacked by Taliban fighters.

Tapper then inquired as to whether Biden would be willing to send in more troops due to concerns that Taliban forces would assassinate them. If extra forces aren’t deployed, Moulton worries that more people will perish.

“I’ve heard from veterans all throughout the country who are absolutely heartbroken at what they see going on, seeing their friends, the individuals… in whose hands they put their lives being potentially butchered in the coming days,” Moulton added. “I mean, look, as a result of the way we handled this withdrawal, which cost American lives, you’re going to see an increase in veteran suicide. This cost service members their lives as well.”

Moulton did not elaborate on how the tumultuous evacuations might result in veteran suicides. His office was asked for comment by this publication.

Suicides among veterans have been on the rise recently. Since September 11, 2001, nearly four times as many active-duty people and veterans have died by suicide than in battle, according to a report released in late June. Army leaders have stated that pinning the blame on one person is difficult. This is a condensed version of the information.