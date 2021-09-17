Seniors in Michigan dress up for their student IDs, with hilarious results.

Seniors at a Michigan high school have continued the amusing practice of dressing up as Scooby Doo, Superman, and Taylor Swift for their student IDs.

Every year, after releasing their official photographs, North Farmington High School in Detroit drives social media into a frenzy.

Students typically pose in a uniform style against a plain background, wearing decent attire and smiling.

However, students at the Michigan institution started their own custom, which is reported to have started in 2014, in which they dress up in outrageous costumes for their cards.

This year was no exception, with the new class channeling cartoon characters, pop culture personalities, athletes, and popstars for their photos.

Students shared their efforts on Twitter using the hashtag #NFID22, and even Jesus made an appearance this year.

Along with a snapshot of himself and a painting of the religious figure, Francis Dally wrote “have a great day.”

Cade Bracey went with an easily known superhero, Superman, who is shown ripping open his shirt to reveal the classic ‘S’ underneath.

Along with a cartoon of Clark Kent, he tweeted the phrase, “There is a superhero in all of us, we just need the guts to put on the cape.”

Eli Worthing dressed up as Steve Harrington, played by Joe Keery, from the cult TV show Stranger Things, and wore his ice cream store attire.

He cited Harrington as saying, “I may not be a very good boyfriend, but I’m a darn fantastic babysitter,” while sharing his photo and a photo of the actor.

James looked suave in a black suit and shades, resembling Agent K from the Men In Black, and drew influence from a blockbuster. He captioned a photo of himself and actor Tommy Lee Jones with the remark “I make this seem good.”

I'm not the best boyfriend, but I'm a fantastic babysitter.