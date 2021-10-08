‘Sending Him a Bill,’ says an Idaho GOP official, blaming Mike Lindell for the election audit.

Idaho’s Republican Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck slammed My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell for forcing his state to conduct manual recounts in multiple counties to fact-check his baseless election fraud claims, threatening to send the Trump supporter a bill for the expenses.

Lindell has claimed that former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election to Vice President Joe Biden owing to significant voting fraud, but has provided no evidence to back up his claim. Election officials around the country have dismissed the conspiracy theorist’s assertion that China hacked voting systems as bogus.

“We’re going to sum up the fees that were incurred during the Awesome

Houck issued an official statement on Wednesday explaining the results of the manual recounts in numerous areas where Lindell claimed fraud. “The results: As expected, the election was conducted with integrity and accuracy, with only a 0.1 percent margin of error across three counties,” according to the press statement.

“While our staff is always on the lookout for flaws, this claim appeared to be without merit from the start. It takes a lot of effort to develop trust in a state’s election system, and reckless claims like this can do a lot of damage. It would have been as if doing nothing and saying nothing meant admitting its veracity “In a statement, a Republican official said.

According to the press announcement, the reviews in Butte and Camas counties cost over $2,500 each, while the review in Bonner County cost around $4,000.

Because Trump won Idaho by a large majority, the My Pillow CEO’s statement was extremely odd. The former president received about 64 percent of the vote in the state, while Biden received just over 33 percent—a victory margin of more than 30 percentage points. Trump received a smaller share of Idaho voters (just over 59 percent) in 2016.

Lindell has spent the last few months traveling throughout the country, attending seminars alongside Trump supporters like retired General Michael. This is a condensed version of the information.