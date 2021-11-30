‘Send Baby to Heaven,’ according to the woman who allegedly shot and killed her 6-year-old son.

A South Carolina lady was charged with murder and refused bail over the weekend after reportedly fatally shooting her 6-year-old son on Thanksgiving.

Mary Amelia Rosborough, 31, allegedly shot and murdered her son with a.243 caliber deer rifle, according to the Rock Hill Herald. Rosborough allegedly tried to reload the gun after allegedly shooting her kid, but her brother, who ran into the room when he heard the sound, attacked her, preventing her from firing again, according to the report.

Rosborough was reportedly detained on the ground by her brother until authorities arrived and arrested her, according to the Rock Hill Herald. She has been charged with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime. Murder is penalized in South Carolina by a minimum penalty of 30 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The toddler was shot in the upper torso at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving, according to Fairfield County Sheriff Will Montgomery. He was transferred to a Chester County hospital, where he eventually died.

Rosborough allegedly shot a deer around an hour before allegedly shooting her son, and according to local TV station WLTX, Rosborough allegedly said she wanted to “send her baby to paradise” in the incident report.

Fairfield County Sheriff Will Montgomery was contacted for comment by the Washington Newsday but did not respond in time for publication.

Rosborough was denied bail during a weekend court appearance, and she remains in the Fairfield County jail. The State Law Enforcement Division, according to Ryan Alphin of the Rock Hill Herald, is assisting with the inquiry into the 6-year-death. old’s

On Thanksgiving in the nearby state of Georgia, a 3-year-old is said to have fatally shot a 5-year-old. South Fulton police earlier told The Washington Newsday that a 3-year-old kid found a “unsecured weapon” and accidentally discharged it at his 5-year-old relative, and that the shooting was an accident. The 5-year-old was sent to the hospital but died shortly after.

On Thanksgiving in Minnesota, a 13-year-old kid allegedly shot a 5-year-old family member by accident. Several other minors were present during the shooting, according to police, and the gang was attempting to film a social media video. This is a condensed version of the information.