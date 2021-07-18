Senators Should Leave D.C., Says Lindsey Graham, to Prevent Infrastructure Bill through Reconciliation

Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina stated that if the proposed $3.5 trillion “human infrastructure” reconciliation package makes it to a vote, GOP senators should follow the lead of Texas State House Democrats and depart the U.S. Capitol to deny Democrats quorum.

The $3.5 trillion spending plan was revealed last week by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, and Vice President Joe Biden. The huge package would support daycare, allocate funds to education goals, and provide health care coverage to millions of Americans. Republicans, on the other hand, have been vociferous in their opposition to the idea, citing fears about inflation and claiming that it will make Americans more reliant on the government.

During a Sunday morning appearance with Fox News, Graham stated, “You have to have a quorum to advance a bill in the Senate.”

The ranking member of the Senate Budget Committee, a Republican, stated that he would “leave” if the planned budget reconciliation bill were to pass through the upper chamber of Congress.

“So, to my Republican colleagues, our Democratic friends in Texas may teach us something. When it comes to averting a $3.5 trillion tax-and-spend bill. “Get out of town,” Graham said.

When pressed for clarification, Graham stated, “Hell yeah, I’d leave!” “I will use everything lawfully in my toolbox to avoid excessive inflation,” the senator stated.

Despite Democrats’ claims to the contrary, he said that the package had “nothing to do with infrastructure.”

More than 50 Democrats from Texas’ House of Representatives travelled to Washington, D.C. last Monday to prevent Republican lawmakers from passing disputed election reforms. Democrats contend that the bill is voter suppression, or “the new Jim Crow,” because it appears to make it more difficult for many Texans, especially those from minority neighborhoods, to vote in future elections. Former President Donald Trump’s unfounded allegations that the 2020 election would be rigged were a major driving force for GOP election legislation.

"A straightforward reading of the Constitution's quorum requirement would seem to demand a simple majority of Senators, or a minimum of 51 if there are no vacancies in the body," according to a 2013 analysis published on the Senate's website by the Congressional Research Service.