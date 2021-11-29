Senators from both parties emphasize the importance of booster shots as the threat of Omicron looms.

As the US prepares for a possible fifth wave of the deadly COVID-19 epidemic, a pair of bipartisan senators joined US health experts in advocating for booster doses on Sunday, asking the unvaccinated to obtain the vaccine and the fully vaccinated to have a booster shot.

Omicron, which was first discovered in Botswana, was recently identified as a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization (WHO). The United States joined a growing list of countries in putting new travel restrictions on South Africa, causing political worry around the world.

“It will inevitably arrive. Will we be ready for it, or will we be caught off guard?” On ABC News’ This Week, White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci remarked. “Get boosted, get immunized,” says the doctor. Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) and Bill Cassidy (R-Louisiana) joined the discussion shortly after to reiterate Fauci’s comments.

Klobuchar added, “Fauci just given you the answer—get vaccinated.” “Get your immunization and booster if you care about our health-care staff, who are becoming increasingly weary. Get vaccinated if you care about our military who are currently working our nursing homes and assisting at our hospitals in my state. Invest in a booster.” “Vaccinate yourself. Go ahead and get your booster shot if you followed the recommendations “Cassidy continued.

Meanwhile, National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director Francis Collins told CNN that the new variant is a “great reason to get boosted,” adding that it will take a few weeks for world health officials to determine whether existing vaccines provide adequate protection against the new variant or whether new formulas are required.

“The booster basically expands your immune system’s capacity to recognize all types of spike proteins it hasn’t seen before,” Collins explained. “Today is an excellent day to get boosted or learn how to do so.” Omicron has a variety of alterations that experts fear could make it more contagious and potentially resistant to vaccines and treatments. The variant is thought to have 32 spike protein mutations, compared to 13 to 17 in the Delta strain, which makes it easier for the virus to enter the body.

