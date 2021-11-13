Senator who fought the vaccine mandate is now infected with COVID and is stuck in El Salvador.

A Washington state senator who opposes COVID vaccine mandates has urged his Republican colleagues to send monoclonal therapy to El Salvador, where he was diagnosed with the condition.

Governor Jay Inslee’s pandemic mitigation efforts have been criticized by Republican Doug Ericksen, who represents the 42nd District in Whatcom County, and he has proposed legislation to safeguard people who have not been vaccinated.

According to the Seattle Times, Ericksen told House and Senate Republican legislators in Washington that he tested positive shortly after arriving in the Central American country and that “I cannot come back home.”

“I believe it would be helpful for me to have an injection of monoclonal antibodies,” Ericksen stated (Regeneron).

NEW: Washington Senator Doug Ericksen, R-Ferndale, is trapped in El Salvador after testing positive for COVID-19 there, and has asked fellow Republicans for help in getting monoclonal antibody therapies sent to him.

https://t.co/dapkdmBstC @OlympiaJoe

November 13, 2021 — The Seattle Times (@seattletimes)

“The product is not available here,” he stated, adding that he had a doctor who could deliver the medication. “Do any of you have any suggestions for getting the monoclonal antibodies to me here?” the message continued.

Sen. Phil Fortunato told the publication that “it’s certainly a more sophisticated problem than just shipping it through FedEx.”

When former President Donald Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19 in October 2020, he was given Regeneron, a drug that has been approved by the FDA to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms.

According to the New York Times, it is unclear what efforts are being made in response to the lawmaker’s request, and why Ericksen is in El Salvador.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States advises against traveling to El Salvador unless fully vaccinated due of high COVID prevalence.

Erik Smith, Ericksen’s spokesperson, told The Bellingham Herald that he didn’t know if Ericksen had been vaccinated against COVID and that he hadn’t spoken with the politician directly.

“We have been unable to contact Sen. Ericksen,” Smith added, “but we believe (the message) to be real.”

Ericksen proposed legislation to preserve the rights of people who refuse to take the COVID-19 vaccine. This is a condensed version of the information.