Senator: The Framers of the United States Constitution would have been “diametrically opposed” to today’s filibuster.

Senator Angus King, a Maine independent, stated the founders of the United States Constitution would be “diametrically opposed” to the Senate’s current legislative filibuster, implying that it should be modified.

Most Democrats in Congress have expressed support for removing or changing the filibuster, which prohibits most bills from moving forward unless they have the support of at least 60 senators. In a Senate that is equally divided, Democrats’ ability to persuade ten Republican senators to join them on legislation appears to be practically impossible.

“I’m not ready to say, “Let’s get rid of it totally,” because I believe there are times when it is appropriate. As a result, I’d prefer an alternative to the current rule “During a Sunday interview with NBC News’ Meet the Press, King, who is a member of the Democratic caucus, explained why.

“I’d like to return the Senate to its former glory, when discussions were held and people were required to hold the floor. So I’m thinking of some kind of talking filibuster, maybe a rule whereby instead of 60 votes to pass anything, you’d need 41 votes to halt it. At the very least, the minority would have to show up. So, at the very least, when it comes to something as important as democracy and voting rights, we must take action “he stated

The filibuster is not mentioned in the Constitution, according to King, and the writers of America’s founding document would have been “diametrically opposed” to how it is utilized today. He pointed out that the current Constitution was adopted after the original Articles of Confederation were rejected owing to “supermajority” criteria for policy implementation.

When senators oppose to bills moving forward, they must actually hold the floor of the legislative chamber, according to the talking filibuster, which President Joe Biden has indicated he supports. This used to be how the legislative procedure was carried out, but now it is simply carried out by a vote.

