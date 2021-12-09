Senator Richard Blumenthal claims that social media’s’self-policing’ has failed and that oversight is needed.

During a Wednesday session on Capitol Hill with Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri, Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal said it’s time to cease social media giants’ self-regulation and institute “independent” and “objective” monitoring.

“I believe that the time for self-policing and self-regulation is over,” Blumenthal, the Democrat who leads the Senate Commerce Committee’s Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security, said in his opening statement at the outset of the hearing.

The hearing, titled Protecting Kids Online: Instagram and Reforms for Young Users, was called in response to reports earlier this fall from whistleblowers that researchers at Meta, Instagram’s parent company formerly known as Facebook, said Instagram had a negative impact on body image for some young users.

“Some of the big digital corporations have said, ‘trust us,’ and that appears to be what Instagram is saying in your testimony,” Blumenthal added, alluding to Mosseri’s prepared opening statement.

“However, self-policing relies on trust. “The trust has vanished,” Blumenthal added. “What we need now are independent researchers, objective overseers—not chosen by big tech, but from the outside—and strong, robust enforcement of standards to halt the damaging, toxic stuff that is now, all too frequently, directed at children and leads them down rabbit holes to dark places.” According to Mosseri’s prepared evidence, which was acquired by Reuters before of the hearing, Instagram managers consider the platform’s influence on its young users “every day,” and that Instagram has evolved over time from a photo-sharing app to a platform for personal expression.

In his prepared testimony, Mosseri stated, “I genuinely believe that Instagram can be a force for good in the lives of young people.”

Mosseri stated in his opening speech that the impact of social media on young people is a concern shared by the entire business. He proposed the formation of a “industry organization” with participation from parents, regulators, and others to establish and enforce best practices.

The proposed “industry group,” according to Mosseri, would be in charge of determining “best practices” for three primary issues: confirming the ages of child account holders, designing “age-appropriate” platform experiences, and developing parental control mechanisms.

“In order to produce standards that are, this body should accept input from civic society, parents, and regulators.” This is a condensed version of the information.