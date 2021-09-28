Senator Mike Lee, a Republican, has introduced nine bills to block federal vaccine mandates.

Lee introduced the proposals last Thursday in reaction to President Joe Biden’s administration’s federal vaccine mandate, which was published on September 9.

Four of Lee’s legislation would make it illegal for the federal government and military to mandate vaccinations or fine people who aren’t immunized. Two of his bills would grant vaccine exemptions based on personal beliefs or health concerns.

Another of Lee’s bills would allow citizens to sue the federal government over vaccine mandates.

Another of his bills would make it mandatory for the Secretary of Health and Human Services to publicly share information about COVID-19 vaccination side effects.

The last of his nine legislation would require federal entities to convey information about the development of natural immunity to COVID-19 in a truthful manner. The bill also calls on the federal government to develop policies surrounding this data.

According to The Salt Lake Tribune, Lee’s bills have no co-sponsors. In the Democrat-controlled Congress, the bills are similarly unlikely to pass. Lee’s office was approached for comment by this publication.

All federal employees must be vaccinated within the next few months or risk losing their jobs, according to Biden’s demands. His government also mandates federal contractors to vaccinate their workers. According to the Associated Press, the mandate impacts approximately 100 million Americans.

The action constituted a 180-degree turn from his administration’s earlier position. Jen Psaki, Biden’s press secretary, was asked in July if the federal government should intervene and impose vaccine mandates. Such mandates, according to Psaki, are “not the federal government’s role.”

Lee referred to Biden as a “would-be autocrat” in a September 9 tweet. Biden’s directives, according to Lee, would “coerce[ private persons] to undertake a medical procedure.”

In a September 13 tweet, Lee stated, “The President isn’t a King.” “In America, he shouldn’t be able to govern by decree on vaccines or anything else.

Lee stated on Fox News on September 13 that neither the Constitution nor federal law give Biden the authority to issue vaccine mandates, even if it is in the best interests of the American people.

