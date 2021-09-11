Senator Joni Ernst claims that Biden’s vaccine mandate is a “diversionary tactic” from 9/11.

Senator Joni Ernst has accused President Joe Biden of exploiting his recently announced vaccine mandates to shift attention away from the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

The Republican senator from Iowa told presenters John Roberts and Sandra Smith on Fox News’ America Reports that the Biden administration is “leading by coercion” with the timing of his announcement.

“I agree with the argument that so many of my colleagues are making that this is a distraction away from 9/11, away from the 20th anniversary, and away from his Afghanistan exit debacle,” Ernst added.

Americans left in Afghanistan, according to Ernst, “should be a very important matter for the president,” and Biden “doesn’t want to deal with it.”

She explained, “Forcing these government mandates was one technique to deflect us.”

“Rather than trying to recognize those who have served our country in the worldwide war on terror over the previous 20 years and focusing on existing terrorism within the country of Afghanistan, it gave company owners and employees something to focus on,” Ernst continued.

Biden declared on Wednesday that all federal employees must be vaccinated as part of his “Path Out of the Pandemic” plan or face losing their jobs. Under the new regulation, employers with more than 100 employees must compel their staff to be completely vaccinated or submit weekly testing results.

According to the plan, “workers of contractors that do business with the federal government” must also be vaccinated.

On Thursday, Biden argued that increased vaccination rates and weekly testing will allow America to aggressively combat the spread of COVID-19. Currently, less than 70% of the American population gets vaccinated, which scientists believe is the minimum requirement for herd immunity.

Biden expressed his displeasure with Republican governors and their opposition to vaccine and mask regulations while speaking at a Washington, D.C. middle school on Friday.

“I am unhappy that some Republican governors, in particular, have been so callous about the health of these children—callous about the health of their communities,” Biden added. “This isn’t a game; we’re playing for real.”

Members of Congress and their employees are now exempt from the vaccine mandate, according to the White House. This is a condensed version of the information.