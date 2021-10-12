Senator John McCain of Arizona is enraged that Superman is bisexual and insists that he ‘loves Louis Lane.’

Wendy Rogers, a Republican state senator from Arizona, has complained about the new Superman being bisexual and “woke,” blaming Hollywood.

DC Comics said on Monday that Jonathan Kent, the new Superman, is bisexual and will have a same-sex relationship with a pal in a forthcoming issue. Clark Kent and Lois Lane have a kid named Jonathan.

Rogers responded to the announcement with a tweet that read: “Louis Lane is a favorite of Superman’s. Period. Hollywood is attempting to turn Superman into a gay character, but he is not. Simply change the name of the new version to Thooperman so that we can all tell the difference and avoid seeing it.” In a separate tweet, she stated, “Say no to Woke Thooperman!!!”

Louis Lane is a favorite of Superman’s. Period. Hollywood is attempting to turn Superman into a gay character, but he is not. Simply change the name of the new version to Thooperman so that we can all tell the difference and avoid seeing it.

Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) (@WendyRogersAZ) (@WendyRogersAZ) (@W 11th of October, 2021 Users on Twitter quickly pointed out that the new Superman is the son of Lois Lane in this rendition of the comic, and that Rogers’ joke seems to play on the unpleasant stereotype of a “gay lisp.” Political and sports pundit Keith Olbermann tweeted: “But, most importantly, “Superman loves Louis” is a fantastic Freudian slip that tells a lot about @WendyRogersAZ. ” “Oh wait there’s more from @WendyRogersAZ who was, miraculously, following me until I pointed out her secret interest in Superman loving Louis,” he captioned a photo of him being blocked by Rogers. Rogers has been approached by Washington Newsday for comment.

Other Republicans criticized Superman’s sexuality as well. Josh Mandel, a Republican senatorial candidate in Ohio, tweeted: “Children’s bisexual comic books. They are actively attempting to destabilize the United States of America.” With a Superman hashtag, Arizona Republican Josh Barnett, who is running for the US House, said on Twitter: “Why does Hollywood have to ruin everything?”

Jon Kent, like his father before him, has fallen in love with a reporter. In SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL #5: THE END, find out more about the upcoming narrative. #DCPride https://t.co/bUQAsos68o pic.twitter.com/wfQPc3CEVD Superman (@DCSuperman) is a superhero who lives in Metropolis, New York. 11th of October, 2021 Jonathan Kent has been busy since the start of the Superman: Son of Kal-El series in July. This is a condensed version of the information.