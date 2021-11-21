Senator Cramer, a Republican, dismisses Trump’s criticism of the infrastructure vote and praises the bill’s merits.

Senator Kevin Cramer, a Republican from North Dakota, downplayed criticism of his and other Republicans’ choice to back President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure program from other Republicans and former President Donald Trump.

In August, the Senate passed a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill with the support of 19 Republicans, including Cramer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. The bill was then enacted by the House earlier this month, with 13 Republicans voting in favor.

Trump and some Republican senators have been harshly critical of the bill’s supporters, implying that they should face retaliation. Former President George W. Bush has even expressed support for primary challengers to Republican members of Congress.

Cramer was asked about the response from Trump and other Republicans during a Sunday interview with NBC News’ Meet the Press. Host Chuck Todd asked the North Dakota senator if he would support for the infrastructure bill despite the previous president’s criticism.

Cramer replied, “Oh, I would have.” “Because I am the ranking member of the [Senate’s] Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee, I was able to contribute to the writing of a significant portion of this bill. Long before Mitch McConnell expressed his support for it, I was advocating for it.” “So he [Trump] didn’t in any way induce me,” Cramer said, claiming that he addressed the legislation with the former president in a “very good dialogue.” He stated the interview came after “a national televised appearance where I discussed the bill’s advantages.” Regardless of the opposition, Cramer stated that he “would have” voted for the bill.

“I don’t base my legislative decisions on whether they help or hurt Donald Trump, or whether they help or hurt Joe Biden.”

Whether Biden “wins” or not, the senator believes that not every “deal in Washington” necessitates losers.

“I’m more concerned about North Dakotans when they can win, whether Joe Biden looks good in the process,” Cramer added.

The Washington Newsday contacted Trump’s press office for comment, but did not receive a response right away.

Republicans who voted for the infrastructure plan have been chastised by Trump on numerous occasions. Following the passage of laws in the. This is a condensed version of the information.