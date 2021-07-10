Senator Bill Hagerty of the Republican Party claims that China is laughing all the way to the bank.

On the second day of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas on Saturday, Tennessee Republican Senator Bill Hagerty delivered a speech. Hagerty said he talked about “the risks that threaten our nation” in an interview with Fox News’ Griff Jenkins the same day, blasting President Joe Biden’s foreign policies and adding that “China is laughing all the way to the bank.”

“What we’re seeing right now,” Hagerty said in the interview, “is either Biden’s knee-jerk actions in collapsing our border, the WHO countdown in refunding them, Nordstream Two, allowing the Russians have that pipeline, or entering the START deal with the Russians and getting nothing in return.”

He also mentioned the things that the Biden administration has done with China, such as “destroying the Keystone XL pipeline, preventing all drilling here in America, putting us reliant on Chinese solar panels and wind turbines—laughing China’s all the way to the bank.”

“Communist China is not our ally,” Hagerty tweeted on Thursday, expressing his views on China.

“I’ll continue to stand up against Communist China to safeguard our markets and democracy,” he said in a separate tweet on June 30.

Apart from international agreements, Hagerty claims that the Biden administration is hurting our own country.

According to conservative site the National Review, Hagerty remarked at CPAC that “in America now, every town has become a border town” in response to the president’s weak border policies.

“Under the Biden Administration, the criminal elements in America are flourishing,” he stated.

Biden’s failing leadership benefits criminals, not the American people.

In response to a query from Jenkins about what he views as the most pressing problem on people’s minds, Hagerty responded, “America is at the heart of people’s anxieties.” This is a condensed version of the information.