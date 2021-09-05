Senator Bill Cassidy of Texas predicts the Supreme Court will overturn the state’s abortion ban.

Despite the Supreme Court’s reluctance on Wednesday to stop Texas’ controversial abortion ban, Senator Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican, believes the law will eventually be overturned.

After six weeks, Texas law virtually prohibits all abortions, including in cases of rape and incest. Most women do not even realize they are pregnant at six weeks, according to reproductive rights groups, thus the law effectively prohibits all abortions in the state.

Cassidy minimized the criticism of the Supreme Court’s decision during an interview with ABC News’ This Week on Sunday. The decision, according to the Republican senator, was not based on the validity of the Texas statute.

“The Supreme Court ruled that the plaintiffs lacked standing. It had nothing to do with Roe v. Wade’s constitutionality. It was merely a question of whether the plaintiffs had standing, according to Cassidy. Roe v. Wade is a historic 1973 Supreme Court decision that established the legal precedent that women’s right to abortion is protected by the Constitution.

The Texas abortion prohibition, according to the Republican lawmaker, will inevitably be overturned.

“I believe the Supreme Court will dismiss it once it is presented to them in a proper manner. If it’s as bad as people claim it is, the Supreme Court will strike it down,” Cassidy added.

The Texas statute has been compared as legalizing “vigilantism” by critics. The bill puts private persons in charge of policing abortions after six weeks in an attempt to discourage reproductive rights supporters from suing state officials. The law empowers Texans to sue persons and facilities for “aiding and abetting” abortions carried out after the detection of a fetal heartbeat.

The Supreme Court indicated in its decision that it was not judging on the validity of the Texas legislation, as Cassidy pointed out.

The court stated in its judgment, “In reaching this result, we emphasise that we do not intend to determine decisively any jurisdictional or substantive claim in the applicants’ lawsuit.” “In particular, this order is not based on any judgment concerning Texas law’s constitutionality, and it in no way precludes additional procedurally legitimate challenges to Texas law, including in Texas state courts.”

Other conservatives have held opinions similar to Cassidy’s.

Former Virginia Republican Representative Barbara Comstock slammed the bill. This is a condensed version of the information.