Senate Republicans who found no evidence of election fraud are chastised by the Michigan County GOP.

On Thursday, the Republican Party of Macomb County, Michigan, voted to reprimand three Republican state senators whose investigation found no evidence of electoral fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Macomb County is the third-most populous in the state.

Senators Ed McBroom, Lana Theis, and John Bizon were unanimously censured by the party’s executive committee. The three senators were members of the Senate Oversight Committee, which produced a report in June 2021 declaring that the state’s November 2020 election was free of fraud.

According to The Detroit News, the county GOP’s executive committee censured the senators for a passage of the report that encouraged the state’s Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel to investigate pursuing those who falsely claimed election fraud to “raise money or notoriety for their own objectives.” This was agreed upon by Nessel.

While the study did not name the individuals who were making false claims, it did name lawyer Matthew DePerno. DePerno, who is running for state attorney general, tried unsuccessfully to get an independent audit of Antrim County election results. Due to a tabulation error in the county, then-Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden was declared the winner. A re-tally, however, showed Republican President Donald Trump to be the obvious winner.

DePerno has claimed that electronic vote tampering and “ballot stuffing” occurred in the county since the election. He also stated that the Secretary of State of Michigan was complicit in voter fraud. He started a “Election Fraud Defense Fund,” which has so far raised $398,260.

The passage of the study about benefitting from bogus claims enraged the Macomb County Republican executive committee. The portion challenged free speech protections under the First Amendment, which allow anyone to dispute the election, according to Mark Forton, the county party chairman.

“It was meant to allow you to question your government at any level without fear of retaliation,” Forton explained.

“I’m not going to worry too much about it,” McBroom told the aforementioned outlet when questioned about the county GOP’s censure vote against him. In Macomb County, I’m not running.” He is the representative for Vulcan, a small unincorporated village in Dickinson County, almost 500 miles from Macomb.

The Senate Oversight Committee, on which McBroom served, produced its report after hundreds of hours of inquiry and review by Senate staff. This is a condensed version of the information.