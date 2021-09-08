Senate Republicans are seeking testimony from top Pentagon officials as well as more information on Afghanistan.

As they try to piece together what led to the chaotic withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, a group of Senate Republicans wants more information, including testimony from top Pentagon officials, citing the need for “transparency, candor, and a dedication to ascertaining the facts without regard to politics.”

“We owe it to our nation, those who served, their families, and our allies and partners who fought alongside us to preserve the records of how our fight in Afghanistan ended,” the group, led by Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville, wrote in a letter to Senate Armed Forces Committee Chairman Senator Jack Reed of Rhode Island on Wednesday. “The information we gather will aid in the prevention of future losses of American blood and treasure, a grave responsibility and sacred trust that all members of our committee, we feel, will strive to uphold.”

Reed’s office did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the letter from this website.

Tuberville, who was joined by Republican Senators Roger Wicker of Mississippi, Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Joni Ernst of Iowa, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Dan Sullivan of Alaska, Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, Rick Scott of Florida, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, and Josh Hawley of Missouri, specifically requested sworn testimony from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Sullivan of Alaska, and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Sullivan of North Dakota.

Austin is now traveling in the Middle East, according to the Pentagon, which did not explicitly respond to the senators’ request for testimony in an email to This website. On Wednesday, Austin conducted meetings in Kuwait.

President Joe Biden and his administration, including key military leaders, have justified the choice to end America’s longest war ahead of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that sparked it.

Austin told reporters at a solemn press conference last week that the military would assess the war’s end and learn from it.

“There hasn’t been a single operation that I’ve been a part of where we didn’t find anything we could have done better, more efficiently, or more effectively,” he said.

In. This is a condensed version of the information.