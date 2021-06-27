Sen. Ron Johnson of the Republican Party has been chastised for holding a hearing on adverse reactions to COVID vaccines.

Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin has announced intentions to host a press conference to examine adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccination, prompting criticism from health care professionals who see the effort as “dangerous” and a tactic to spread disinformation.

Johnson said in a statement released Friday that he planned to offer a platform to six people from across the country who claim to have experienced negative health effects after receiving the coronavirus vaccine. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Johnson said the conference will take place Monday to allow people to relate their tales and debate concerns that have been “repeatedly disregarded” by the medical community.

The Republican senator, who has been a strong opponent of vaccine mandates and has previously campaigned for alternative and unproven medicinal therapies for COVID-19, was met with swift criticism from those who believe the event will be used to disseminate misinformation about vaccine safety.

Johnson, according to Dr. Jeff Huebner of Madison, Wisconsin, is “pushing harmful and baseless assertions” about the vaccination that defy medical data and analysis.

According to the Journal Sentinel, Huebner said in a statement, “As a member of the Wisconsin medical community, I’m seriously concerned about the impact his event and words will have on our capacity to return to normal and safeguard Wisconsinites from COVID-19.”

Johnson’s words and event, according to Joanna Bisgrove, a Wisconsin primary care doctor, are “putting people at danger and already hurting individuals.”

Johnson was being “reckless and irresponsible,” according to Tony Evers, the state’s Democratic governor, who added that the event was “jeopardizing the health and safety” of the state’s vaccination rollout and economic recovery.

You’re being dangerous and irresponsible, @SenRonJohnson. The #COVID19 vaccination is both safe and effective, and it is the result of years of research and science. Every time you suggest otherwise, you put our state’s people’s health and safety, as well as our economic recovery, at jeopardy.

June 25, 2021 — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers)

Johnson defended himself on Friday, saying he’s “simply asking questions” and isn’t opposed to the vaccine.

"We're all vaccine supporters." I'm delighted that hundreds of millions of Americans have been vaccinated, as I've said before, but I don't believe authorities can ignore and censor some of them.