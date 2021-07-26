Sen. Rob Portman says the GOP and Democrats are about ‘90% of the way there’ on an infrastructure deal.

According to the Associated Press, Republican Sen. Rob Portman claimed that the negotiating Republicans and Democrats are “about 90% of the way there” as senators look to finalize a bipartisan infrastructure package as early as Monday afternoon. Senator Mark Warner, a Democrat from Virginia, expressed optimism that both sides could reach an agreement by Monday afternoon.

According to the Associated Press, some lawmakers and staff worked on the roughly $1 trillion package over the weekend, but Republicans and Democrats remain divided on certain critical topics. This includes determining how much money should be spent on public transportation, roadways, and water projects, as well as whether or not to employ unused COVID-19 relief monies to assist pay for the massive expenditure.

According to a Democratic aide who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the Democrats and the White House delivered the GOP a “global” offer late Sunday on some of the remaining issues.

The coming week is critical. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has stated that the almost $1 trillion bipartisan deal, as well as the blueprint for a larger $3.5 trillion budget proposal, should be passed before the Senate goes on recess in August. Last week, he convened a procedural vote to start debate on the bipartisan framework, but all 50 Senate Republicans voted no, claiming that they wanted to see all of the contents first.

For this initial phase, the White House wants a bipartisan deal, but as talks drag on, Democrats, who hold a razor-thin majority in the House and Senate, may abandon Republicans and try to go it alone. If it fails, it may be incorporated into a larger package of Biden’s policies that Democrats want to pass later.

About $600 billion in new public works expenditure is included in the bipartisan deal. Democrats want more of the money to go toward improving public transportation, such as subways, light-rail lines, and buses, in accordance with Biden’s initial infrastructure proposal and efforts to combat climate change.

Initially, the bipartisan group appeared to be on the verge of reaching an agreement on extra funding for transit. Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, the top Republican on the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee, disagrees. This is a condensed version of the information.