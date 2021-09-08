Sen. Elizabeth Warren has asked Amazon to look into the use of COVID misinformation in its algorithms.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, wrote to Amazon on Wednesday, requesting that the tech giant reconsider corporate algorithms that resulted in COVID-19 falsehoods being widely displayed on their site.

The Warren letter, addressed to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, sought clarification on the company’s high ranking of material promoting COVID-19 treatment and vaccine misinformation in its search and “Best Seller” algorithms.

Warren said her team learned about the findings after conducting Amazon searches for the terms “COVID-19,” “COVID,” “vaccine,” “COVID 19 vaccine,” and “pandemic” during the week of August 22. She claimed that the searches pulled up a number of books about incorrect information, with the material “consistently” ranking among the top results.

“As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Amazon is feeding misinformation loops through its search and ‘Best Seller’ algorithms, potentially putting the health of countless Americans and their neighbors at risk based on misleading and inaccurate information found on Amazon’s website,” Warren wrote in her letter.

Joseph Mercola and Ronnie Cummins’ post The Truth About COVID-19: Exposing the Great Reset, Lockdowns, Vaccine Passports, and the New Normal was one of the materials Warren’s team discovered while searching for “COVID-19” and “vaccine.” The book was “display prominently” in the top left corner of Warren’s screen, according to his crew.

In his book, Joseph Mercola, dubbed “the most influential promoter of coronavirus misinformation online” by The New York Times, discusses a number of Coronavirus theories. Warren said that it makes a number of false claims concerning COVID-19 vaccines and instead advises readers to protect themselves by taking a variety of vitamins available on Mercola’s website.

Along with this book, Warren said that additional Amazon searches turned up more works that purportedly shared vaccine-related lies and conspiracies, with one book, Reversing the Side Effects of the COVID-19 Vaccine, claiming that the shot was designed to “[make]people sick” and “suffer miscarriages.”

On September 7, Warren’s team conducted additional searches and discovered that the Mercola and the Reversing the Side Effects book was once again among the top three results on Amazon’s search list. However, the team was unable to locate any examples of this type of substance. This is a condensed version of the information.