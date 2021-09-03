Sen. Cruz and Cronyn are unusually quiet as Texas Republicans celebrate an abortion victory.

Despite Texas Republicans applauding the state’s new anti-abortion law, Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, the state’s two Republican senators, have not made personal input on the issue on Twitter.

According to an April 2021 examination of each federal Congress member’s Twitter use, Cornyn and Cruz are the first- and third-most prolific Twitter users among Republicans in the national Congress. Cornyn tweeted 2,200 times in the first three months of 2021, while Cruz tweeted 800 times.

Despite tweeting 19 times on September 1, the day the Texas law went into force, and the next day, Cruz did not mention the bill on Twitter. During that time, he wrote seven of the tweets himself. The rest of his tweets were retweets.

Cornyn, on the other hand, has tweeted 49 times since September 1. Thirty-three of his tweets were written by him. The remaining 16 were all retweets. The Texas law was referenced in only two of the retweets.

Tony Gonzales, a Republican state representative from Texas, was the first to retweet. Gonzales said in it that Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris had neglected Texans when they requested for assistance in securing the southern border and defending the fossil fuel industry.

Gonzales wrote, “The second we defend the unborn, they not only notice us, but attack us.”

Former Utah Senator Orrin Hatch, a Republican, retweeted Cornyn’s second abortion RT. Hatch slammed former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s tweet regarding the Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision allowing the Texas law to take effect.

“Last night, the Supreme Court officially reversed five decades of settled law and allowed Texas’ unconstitutional abortion ban to stand,” Clinton said in her interpretation. Yes, in a one-paragraph, unsigned 5-4 judgment delivered in the middle of the night, they shredded Roe v. Wade without hearing arguments.”

Hatch just noted in a tweet response to Clinton’s tweet, “This analysis is entirely inaccurate.”

