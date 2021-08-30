Sen. Bill Cassidy is hoping that the damage caused by Hurricane Ida would persuade GOP colleagues to support an infrastructure bill.

After Hurricane Ida destroyed his home state of Louisiana, Republican Senator Measure Cassidy is pleading with the House to enact the Senate-approved infrastructure bill.

Cassidy told CNBC’s Squawk Box on Monday that he hoped the storm damage would persuade more of his colleagues on Capitol Hill to support the $1.2 trillion proposal, which is still awaiting House approval.

Cassidy pointed out that the package includes billions of dollars for infrastructure “resiliency” and electrical grid strengthening, which he said would “certainly help” Louisiana after Hurricane Ida made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane on Sunday.

The bill is expected to be voted on by the House on September 27. It was passed by the Senate 69-30 earlier this month.

“I don’t know where Republicans are,” Cassidy remarked. “However, I am hopeful that Republicans will look around my state and see the damage and say, ‘If there is money for resiliency, money to harden the grid, money to improve sewer and water, then maybe this is something we should be supporting.’”

The package includes $550 billion in new government infrastructure spending over five years, negotiated by a bipartisan coalition of senators and President Joe Biden. It would also spend $65 billion to restore the electric grid, $55 billion to upgrade water infrastructure, and $50 billion to strengthen infrastructure against big climatic catastrophes.

Cassidy remarked on Twitter, “We have to start preparing for next year’s hurricane now.”

Despite the fact that 19 Republican senators voted in favor of the bill, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told Fox News after the vote that he opposes it in its current form. Former President Donald Trump has threatened to withdraw his support for any legislator who supports the bill. In a statement, Trump said, “Hopefully the House will be much stronger than the Senate.”

McCarthy’s office was contacted for comment on the House Republicans’ position on the infrastructure measure, but no answer was received before publishing.

With 150 mph winds and torrential rain, Hurricane Ida made landfall on Sunday, bringing severe flooding and power disruptions. More than a million people were still without power as of Monday.

Approximately 5,300 troops of the United States National Guard from four states were mobilized to help with rescue and relief activities in the. This is a condensed version of the information.